Kenneth Warren, NP

Family Medicine
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kenneth Warren, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. 

Kenneth Warren works at Vibrant Health Family Clinic APRN PC in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ken Warren
    2202 E 49th St Ste 600, Tulsa, OK 74105
    1822 E 15th St Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74104
Phone: (918) 591-3567

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Patient Review:

    Jan 23, 2020
    Very professional and knowledgeable.
    Sarah N Hughes — Jan 23, 2020
    About Kenneth Warren, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013909324
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kenneth Warren, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kenneth Warren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kenneth Warren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kenneth Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kenneth Warren works at Vibrant Health Family Clinic APRN PC in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Kenneth Warren’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Kenneth Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Warren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Warren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Warren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

