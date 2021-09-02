Dr. Kenneth Washington, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Washington, PHD
Dr. Kenneth Washington, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Washington works at
Frank D R Wood Phd Llp130 Wellington Pl, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 381-6611
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My treatment with Dr. Washington was transformative. He uses a cognitive behavioral approach which challenges you to problem solve. With insightful and probing questions, I was able to change and become more assured and productive. He was helpful in instructing me how to channel my emotions and use my thought to power me through my difficulties. If you change your thoughts, you can change the world.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841324852
Dr. Washington accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washington.
