Dr. Kenneth Webb, DC
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Webb, DC is a Chiropractor in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
- 1 11803 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (310) 572-1515
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He care about the treatment he provides and he is very professional.
About Dr. Kenneth Webb, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1225320617
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.