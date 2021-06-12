Dr. Kenny Louie, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenny Louie, OD
Dr. Kenny Louie, OD is an Optometrist in Tukwila, WA.
Costco Hearing Aid #6400 Costco Dr, Tukwila, WA 98188 Directions (206) 574-7117
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Louie! He was so pleasant to work with. He is the 3rd doctor I've gone to this year to try to get glasses that work for me. He listened carefully to my concerns and took his time in calculating a prescription for me that actually works! He hit a home run. I can finally see perfectly with my new glasses! I plan to make him my permanent eye doctor.
About Dr. Kenny Louie, OD
- Optometry
- English, Chinese
- 1598891731
Dr. Louie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louie accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louie speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Louie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louie.
