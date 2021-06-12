See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Tukwila, WA
Dr. Kenny Louie, OD

Optometry
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kenny Louie, OD

Dr. Kenny Louie, OD is an Optometrist in Tukwila, WA. 

Dr. Louie works at Kenny Shudor Louie And Associates in Tukwila, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Louie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Hearing Aid #6
    400 Costco Dr, Tukwila, WA 98188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 574-7117
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 12, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Louie! He was so pleasant to work with. He is the 3rd doctor I've gone to this year to try to get glasses that work for me. He listened carefully to my concerns and took his time in calculating a prescription for me that actually works! He hit a home run. I can finally see perfectly with my new glasses! I plan to make him my permanent eye doctor.
    — Jun 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenny Louie, OD
    About Dr. Kenny Louie, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1598891731
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenny Louie, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Louie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Louie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Louie works at Kenny Shudor Louie And Associates in Tukwila, WA. View the full address on Dr. Louie’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Louie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

