Dr. Hatcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kensington Hatcher, OD
Overview of Dr. Kensington Hatcher, OD
Dr. Kensington Hatcher, OD is an Optometrist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Hatcher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hatcher's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Eye Institute400 Westhampton Sta, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 287-4200
-
2
Reynolds6946 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 287-4200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hatcher?
amazing doctor
About Dr. Kensington Hatcher, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1437598679
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatcher accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatcher works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.