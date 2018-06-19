See All Dermatologists in Winter Haven, FL
Dr. Kent Foster, PHD

Dermatology
3.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kent Foster, PHD is a Dermatologist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales and Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Foster works at Dermatology Experts in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Wauchula, FL, Leesburg, FL, Lake Wales, FL, Tamarac, FL and Davenport, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center
    1450 6th St Se, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 293-2147
  2. 2
    Florida Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - WAUCHULA
    1052 Downing Cir, Wauchula, FL 33873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 767-0625
  3. 3
    Florida Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - LEESBURG
    26540 Ace Ave Ste 107 Unit D, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 530-2306
  4. 4
    Florida Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - LAKE WALES
    421 Linden Ln, Lake Wales, FL 33853 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 676-3411
  5. 5
    Dermatology Experts
    7301 N University Dr Ste 102, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 726-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 1:00pm
  6. 6
    2502 Sand Mine Rd, Davenport, FL 33897 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 353-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Lake Wales
  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 19, 2018
    Dr. Foster was kind and professional. I felt safe and comfortable during every step of the procedure that was done on my nose. The various steps involved were explained carefully and my questions were answered patiently. Dr. Foster's staff was friendly and they took the time to connect with me at a personal level, as did the doctor.
    Pam Interlante in Lake Wales — Jun 19, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kent Foster, PHD
    About Dr. Kent Foster, PHD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669449047
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Am Coll Mohs Micrographic Surg-Cutaneous
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kent Foster, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.

