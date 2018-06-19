Dr. Kent Foster, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Foster, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kent Foster, PHD is a Dermatologist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales and Winter Haven Hospital.
Locations
Florida Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center1450 6th St Se, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-2147
Florida Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - WAUCHULA1052 Downing Cir, Wauchula, FL 33873 Directions (863) 767-0625
Florida Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - LEESBURG26540 Ace Ave Ste 107 Unit D, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 530-2306
Florida Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - LAKE WALES421 Linden Ln, Lake Wales, FL 33853 Directions (863) 676-3411
Dermatology Experts7301 N University Dr Ste 102, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 726-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:30am - 1:00pm
- 6 2502 Sand Mine Rd, Davenport, FL 33897 Directions (855) 353-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Lake Wales
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foster was kind and professional. I felt safe and comfortable during every step of the procedure that was done on my nose. The various steps involved were explained carefully and my questions were answered patiently. Dr. Foster's staff was friendly and they took the time to connect with me at a personal level, as did the doctor.
About Dr. Kent Foster, PHD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Am Coll Mohs Micrographic Surg-Cutaneous
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Foster works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.