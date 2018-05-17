Dr. Kent Harris, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Harris, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kent Harris, PHD is a Psychologist in Pasadena, CA.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
Kent Harris, PhD1250 E Walnut St Ste 110, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (310) 918-5885
Kent Harris, PhD2810 E Del Mar Blvd Ste 11A, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was really struggling but Dr Harris gave me ways to solve my problems and feel better.
About Dr. Kent Harris, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Harris works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.