Dr. Kent Klonel, DC

Chiropractic
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kent Klonel, DC is a Chiropractor in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth Apopka and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Klonel works at Dr Kent E. Klonel in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Klonel Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Center, PA
    462 W Central Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 682-6809

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • AdventHealth Apopka
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intersegmental Traction Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sprain
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Allstate
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicare
    • State Farm
    • Travelers
    • Worker's Compensation

    About Dr. Kent Klonel, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1245207810
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Chiropractic College
    • National College Of Chiropractic, Patient Research Center
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kent Klonel, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klonel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klonel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klonel works at Dr Kent E. Klonel in Altamonte Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Klonel’s profile.

    Dr. Klonel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klonel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klonel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klonel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

