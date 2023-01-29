See All Physicians Assistants in Jackson, WY
Kent Shippen, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.8 (49)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kent Shippen, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Jackson, WY. 

Kent Shippen works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jackson in Jackson, WY with other offices in Afton, WY, Dubois, WY and Pinedale, WY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jackson
    62 Redmond St, Jackson, WY 83001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 218-5880
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Afton
    47 DOC PERKES, Afton, WY 83110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 207-5775
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Dubois
    5647 US Highway 26, Dubois, WY 82513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 218-5879
  4. 4
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Pinedale
    625 E Hennick St, Pinedale, WY 82941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 207-6828
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kent Shippen, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1942379003
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kent Shippen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kent Shippen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kent Shippen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kent Shippen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    49 patients have reviewed Kent Shippen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kent Shippen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kent Shippen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kent Shippen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.