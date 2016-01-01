Kent Stratford, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kent Stratford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kent Stratford, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kent Stratford, LMFT is a Psychotherapist in Fresno, CA.
Kent Stratford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kent Stratford, LMFT516 W Shaw Ave Ste 200, Fresno, CA 93704 Directions (559) 960-1608
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kent Stratford?
About Kent Stratford, LMFT
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1295850113
Frequently Asked Questions
Kent Stratford accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kent Stratford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kent Stratford works at
Kent Stratford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kent Stratford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kent Stratford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kent Stratford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.