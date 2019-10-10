Kenton Erb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kenton Erb, PA-C
Overview
Kenton Erb, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Topeka, KS.
Kenton Erb works at
Locations
Stormont Vail Hospital1500 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Directions (785) 354-5470Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Explained the procedures well and in an easy to understand way. I was very happy with his professional manner and I got all my questions answered. Definitely recommend!
About Kenton Erb, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1255648481
Frequently Asked Questions
Kenton Erb accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kenton Erb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kenton Erb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenton Erb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenton Erb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenton Erb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.