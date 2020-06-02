Kenton Lane, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kenton Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kenton Lane, LMFT
Overview
Kenton Lane, LMFT is a Relationship Counselor in Torrance, CA. They completed their fellowship with Leeway School For Educational Therapy
Kenton Lane works at
Locations
-
1
Kenton Lane Psychotherapy24050 Madison St, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 968-1608
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best therapist I ever had . Very knowledgeable , caring and professional .
About Kenton Lane, LMFT
- Relationship Counseling
- English
- 1396034146
Education & Certifications
- Leeway School For Educational Therapy
- Verdugo Mental Health Center, Glendale, Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
