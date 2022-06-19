Keona Washington has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Keona Washington, APN
Overview of Keona Washington, APN
Keona Washington, APN is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN.
Keona Washington works at
Keona Washington's Office Locations
Jim Pang, MD, PLLC65 Germantown Ct Ste 402, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 752-4900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Visit was extremely well very thorough and considerate of my situation was seen in a timely manner. I am very appreciative of how Dr. Washington was . what I needed to get my medicine regulated. And she was able to do.
About Keona Washington, APN
- Adult Psychiatry
- English
- 1811415201
Frequently Asked Questions
Keona Washington accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Keona Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Keona Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keona Washington.
