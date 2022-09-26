Kera Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kera Thomas, RPA-C
Offers telehealth
Kera Thomas, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY.
Advantagecare Physicians PC East New York101 Pennsylvania Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Directions (347) 773-1100
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Annual check up. She is very pleasant and cares about her patients. I will recommend her to my family and frienss.
About Kera Thomas, RPA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1629283791
Kera Thomas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kera Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Kera Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kera Thomas.
