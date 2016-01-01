Keran Hill, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keran Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Keran Hill, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Keran Hill, NPC
Keran Hill, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.
Keran Hill works at
Keran Hill's Office Locations
-
1
Helppsi Inc10504 Sutphin Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11435 Directions (718) 947-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Keran Hill?
About Keran Hill, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1407917289
Education & Certifications
- Kings Count Hosp Ctr
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
- Downstate SUNY Hlth Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Keran Hill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Keran Hill accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Keran Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Keran Hill works at
2 patients have reviewed Keran Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keran Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keran Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keran Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.