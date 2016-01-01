See All Nurse Practitioners in Jamaica, NY
Keran Hill, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Keran Hill, NPC

Keran Hill, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.

Keran Hill works at Project Samaritan in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Keran Hill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Helppsi Inc
    10504 Sutphin Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11435 (718) 947-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
Asthma
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Keran Hill's Office & Staff

    Experience with Keran Hill

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Keran Hill, NPC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407917289
    Education & Certifications

    • Kings Count Hosp Ctr
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    • Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
    • Downstate SUNY Hlth Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Keran Hill, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keran Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Keran Hill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Keran Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Keran Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keran Hill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keran Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keran Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

