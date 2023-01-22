Kerby McDonald is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kerby McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kerby McDonald
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kerby McDonald
Kerby McDonald is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern Mississippi At Hattiesburg.
Kerby McDonald works at
Kerby McDonald's Office Locations
Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center Chandler2201 W Fairview St Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 800-4890Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Kerby is a great communicator. His knowledge and understanding of my issues always has me feeling better by the end of my visit. I know he is there to help me continue to learn how to handle my issues.
About Kerby McDonald
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1053662007
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern Mississippi At Hattiesburg
- University Of Southern Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Kerby McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kerby McDonald accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kerby McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kerby McDonald works at
19 patients have reviewed Kerby McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerby McDonald.
