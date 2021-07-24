Dr. Keren Yang, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keren Yang, OD
Overview of Dr. Keren Yang, OD
Dr. Keren Yang, OD is an Optometrist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
-
1
The Doctors Clinic Physical Therapy2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Medicare
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
I left my appointment so happy because everyone from the front desk, assistant and Dr. Yang were so very nice. I had to drive 1.5 hours to get to my appointment so I was a little frazzled when I arrived but Everyone put me at ease. Dr. Yang sat and explained my situation very clearly to me and put me on the right path so I could see better. I LOVE this doctor. She is kind, and very caring. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Keren Yang, OD
- Optometry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Female
- 1912965906
Education & Certifications
- ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang speaks Korean.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.