Keri Dillon, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keri Dillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Keri Dillon, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Keri Dillon, APRN
Keri Dillon, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE.
Keri Dillon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Keri Dillon's Office Locations
-
1
Primary Care Physicians12728 AUGUSTA AVE, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (402) 330-1410
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Keri Dillon?
I absolutely would!! Keri is kind, takes time to listen to my concerns and makes me feel heard. She's very willing to discuss alternative tests or treatments and doesn't get on me about being overweight. I have mobility issues and about 40-50 more to lose.
About Keri Dillon, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093196909
Frequently Asked Questions
Keri Dillon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Keri Dillon accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Keri Dillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Keri Dillon works at
4 patients have reviewed Keri Dillon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keri Dillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keri Dillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keri Dillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.