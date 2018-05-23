See All Physicians Assistants in Knoxville, TN
Keri Inman, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Keri Inman, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Keri Inman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Knoxville, TN. 

Keri Inman works at Halls Walk-In Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Halls Walk-in Clinic
    7000 Maynardville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 922-1400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stitches
Stitches

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Keri Inman?

    May 23, 2018
    Keri is a keeper! Smart, knowledgeable, super easy to talk to. Someone who cares about you! Hope she lets us know where she’s practicing!!!!! I’ve had some great doctors in my sixty years, but she is the only Physician Assistant Worth going to.. The rest are puffed up with pride, and what most of them know could fill a child’s thimble, or kill you..........
    Hendricks, Kim , Ernest in Knoxville, Tennessee — May 23, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Keri Inman, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Keri Inman, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Keri Inman to family and friends

    Keri Inman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Keri Inman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Keri Inman, PA.

    About Keri Inman, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619236361
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Keri Inman, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keri Inman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Keri Inman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Keri Inman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Keri Inman works at Halls Walk-In Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Keri Inman’s profile.

    Keri Inman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Keri Inman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keri Inman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keri Inman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Keri Inman, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.