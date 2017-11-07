See All Physicians Assistants in Alpharetta, GA
Keri Liles, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Keri Liles, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Alpharetta, GA. 

Keri Liles works at Children's At Old Milton Parkway - Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Alpharetta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's At Old Milton Parkway - Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    3300 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 310, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-1933
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 07, 2017
    Keri is a very thorough PA. My (young teen) daughter has seen Keri for knee and ankle injuries. Both times through the injury/healing process I was pleased with the examination and explanation I/we received. Re: review of "bedside manner". My experience: Keri is a direct and professional type of personality - not a personality that would bounce into a room loudly. She is pleasant and smiles and I gather she values a direct approach and the patient's time. She always has time for questions!!!
    Pattie in Atlanta, GA — Nov 07, 2017
    About Keri Liles, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265772776
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Keri Liles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Keri Liles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Keri Liles works at Children's At Old Milton Parkway - Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Keri Liles’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Keri Liles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keri Liles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keri Liles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keri Liles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

