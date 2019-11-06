Kerri Buerker, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kerri Buerker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kerri Buerker, LPC
Overview
Kerri Buerker, LPC is a Counselor in Tulsa, OK.
Kerri Buerker works at
Locations
-
1
Kerri Buerker, PLLC3314 E 51st St Ste 202D, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kerri Buerker?
I have only had one visit with her. She is absolutly amazing!! I feel like she is a real human and cares about me in the one hour that I spent with her. I am so ready to get the treatment I need.
About Kerri Buerker, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1649396813
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
Frequently Asked Questions
Kerri Buerker accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kerri Buerker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kerri Buerker works at
3 patients have reviewed Kerri Buerker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerri Buerker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kerri Buerker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kerri Buerker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.