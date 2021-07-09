Kerri Dexter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kerri Dexter, FNP-C
Overview of Kerri Dexter, FNP-C
Kerri Dexter, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, IN.
Kerri Dexter works at
Kerri Dexter's Office Locations
Franciscan Physician Network - Family Medicine2708 Ferry St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 449-1555
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Had my 1st visit with Kerri today with my wife.we are very pleased and happy we got to see her. She took the the time to listen to us and not just hear us. I'm not comfortable with doctors but she had me so relaxed and talked to us like we've known her for years. Highly recommend her. Scale of 1 to 10 she is a 15.
About Kerri Dexter, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528616513
Frequently Asked Questions
Kerri Dexter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kerri Dexter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kerri Dexter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerri Dexter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kerri Dexter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kerri Dexter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.