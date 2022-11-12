Dr. Kerri Galvin, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerri Galvin, DC
Overview
Dr. Kerri Galvin, DC is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City.
Locations
Galvin Chiropractic7380 S Eastern Ave Ste 125, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 562-2202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
DR. GALVIN IS AN INTELLIGENT, COMPASSIONATE, EMPATHETIC, SKILLED DR. HER SKILLS IN ADJUSTING ARE EXCELLENT. I AM A CHIROPRACTOR MYSELF AND I WOULD ONLY ALLOW DR. GALVIN TO ADJUST ME BECAUSE SHE IS THE BEST. SHE HAS A WARMTH AND RADIANCE THAT PICKS UP YOUR INNER PRRSON. HER OFFICE IS PROFESSIONAL AND IMPECABLE. HER STAFF ARE HIGHLY PROFESSIONAL AND FOCUS ON YOUR CARE.
About Dr. Kerri Galvin, DC
- Chiropractic
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1851343446
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galvin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvin.
