Kerri Pillar, FNP-C

Family Medicine
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kerri Pillar, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    606 E NUECES ST, Victoria, TX 77901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 575-4100
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 19, 2022
    Was a bit of a wait in the waiting room, but the wait was most definitely worth it. Kerri is amazing. It was my first appointment with her and she raised my expectations for a healthcare provider. Will definitely be going back and recommending her to anyone looking for a family specialist. She was so kind and patient during my visit and she made sure we built some kind of trust before digging into my problems, which I appreciate. I also appreciate how she isn’t one to just throw random medications at you, she actually likes to study your body first and make sure she picks the right meds. Loved the way she does things and will most definitely be my first choice any other time.
    Madison K — Dec 19, 2022
    About Kerri Pillar, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619406592
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kerri Pillar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kerri Pillar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Kerri Pillar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerri Pillar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kerri Pillar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kerri Pillar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

