Dr. Kerrianne Bresnan, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
Overview

Dr. Kerrianne Bresnan, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Dr. Bresnan works at Kerri Bresnan, Psy.D., LLC in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kerri Bresnan, Psy.D., LLC
    5353 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Assessment Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
    Accepted Carriers

    About Dr. Kerrianne Bresnan, PSY.D

    • Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1689806135
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kerrianne Bresnan, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bresnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bresnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bresnan works at Kerri Bresnan, Psy.D., LLC in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bresnan’s profile.

    Dr. Bresnan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bresnan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bresnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bresnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

