Kerry Almquist accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kerry Almquist, LMHP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kerry Almquist, LMHP is a Counselor in Hastings, NE.
Kerry Almquist works at
Locations
Fischer Counseling103 N Minnesota Ave, Hastings, NE 68901 Directions (308) 380-0697
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the only person I could talk to and feel 100% comfortable with when I was in my youth
About Kerry Almquist, LMHP
- Counseling
- English
- 1801969456
Frequently Asked Questions
Kerry Almquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Kerry Almquist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerry Almquist.
