Kerry Anderson, LMHC
Overview
Kerry Anderson, LMHC is a Counselor in Des Moines, IA.
Locations
- 1 2600 Grand Ave Ste 312, Des Moines, IA 50312 Directions (515) 274-6613
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. A for over ten years. She is a no BS therapist. If you’re and adult wanting to heal from your childhood emotional trauma and wondering why your so screwed up, I highly recommend going to her. There have been many times I did not agree with her and that is ok. I learned over the years I had to do the work and she has been there to guide me through all the childhood crazy trains. The work is painful and it takes longer than most people are willing to undertake. After all these years and hard work...I finally “Get It”. I am becoming untethered from my painful childhood story and it feels fantastic!
About Kerry Anderson, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1184760977
Kerry Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Kerry Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerry Anderson.
