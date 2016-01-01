See All Physicians Assistants in Chevy Chase, MD
Kerry Martin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kerry Martin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chevy Chase, MD. 

Kerry Martin works at Center for Advanced Gyn & Urogynecology in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Gyn & Urogynecology
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1250, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 652-1231
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    About Kerry Martin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609358944
    • 1609358944
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

