Kerry Meyer, ARNP

Family Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kerry Meyer, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Issaquah, WA. 

Kerry Meyer works at UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah in Issaquah, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UW Neighborhood Issaquah Clinic
    1740 NW Maple St Ste 100, Issaquah, WA 98027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Aug 17, 2020
Kerry Merry ARNP has been priceless to me! She has an incredible depth of knowledge I haven't found in any other PCP. Her discernment and insightfulness are impeccable and she has figured out things that were wrong with me that Ive seen numerous specialists for over the last 11 yrs, who just gave me antibiotics or misdiagnosed me. Im eternally grateful for her, and also her kind demeanor.
Kristen Hoy — Aug 17, 2020
Photo: Kerry Meyer, ARNP
About Kerry Meyer, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811132178
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kerry Meyer, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kerry Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kerry Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Kerry Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kerry Meyer works at UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah in Issaquah, WA. View the full address on Kerry Meyer’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Kerry Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerry Meyer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kerry Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kerry Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

