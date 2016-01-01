See All Massage Therapists in Poulsbo, WA
Kerry Murray, LMP

Massage Therapy
5.0 (1)
Overview of Kerry Murray, LMP

Kerry Murray, LMP is a Massage Therapist in Poulsbo, WA. 

Kerry Murray works at The Doctors Clinic Poulsbo in Poulsbo, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kerry Murray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Poulsbo Doctors Clinic
    19245 7th Ave NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kerry Murray, LMP

    • Massage Therapy
    • English
    • Female
    • 1063529329
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.