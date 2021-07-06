Kerry Nantsis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kerry Nantsis, APRN
Overview of Kerry Nantsis, APRN
Kerry Nantsis, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS.
Kerry Nantsis' Office Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings620 N Carriage Pkwy, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 962-3100SundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly… excellent with kids…knowledgeable and kind
About Kerry Nantsis, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366870164
Kerry Nantsis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kerry Nantsis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Kerry Nantsis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerry Nantsis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kerry Nantsis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kerry Nantsis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.