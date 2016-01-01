See All Physicians Assistants in Philadelphia, PA
Kerry Quinn, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kerry Quinn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA. 

Kerry Quinn works at Parkwood Medical Practice in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parkwood Medical Practice
    12401 Academy Rd Ste 203, Philadelphia, PA 19154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 637-3100
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Photo: Kerry Quinn, PA-C
    About Kerry Quinn, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316448269
