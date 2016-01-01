Kerry Yakawiak accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kerry Yakawiak, RPA
Overview
Kerry Yakawiak, RPA is a Physician Assistant in Schenectady, NY.
Kerry Yakawiak works at
Locations
Venkateswa Voleti MD700 McClellan St Ste 103, Schenectady, NY 12304 Directions (518) 374-2525
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Kerry Yakawiak, RPA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1265509293
Frequently Asked Questions
