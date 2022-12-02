See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Kerwin Yap, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (2)
Overview of Kerwin Yap, NP

Kerwin Yap, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Kerwin Yap's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1820 E Warm Springs Rd Ste 145, Las Vegas, NV 89119 (702) 233-5217

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.5
Dec 02, 2022
Always answers his phone. Always willing to help. Provide GREAT care and in home service!
Jean and Tom — Dec 02, 2022
About Kerwin Yap, NP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1386916831
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kerwin Yap has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kerwin Yap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Kerwin Yap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerwin Yap.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kerwin Yap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kerwin Yap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
