Kerwin Yap has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kerwin Yap, NP
Overview of Kerwin Yap, NP
Kerwin Yap, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kerwin Yap's Office Locations
- 1 1820 E Warm Springs Rd Ste 145, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 233-5217
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kerwin Yap?
Always answers his phone. Always willing to help. Provide GREAT care and in home service!
About Kerwin Yap, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386916831
Frequently Asked Questions
Kerwin Yap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kerwin Yap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerwin Yap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kerwin Yap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kerwin Yap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.