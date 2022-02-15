See All Nurse Practitioners in Indianapolis, IN
Kesha Kelly, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Kesha Kelly, NP

Kesha Kelly, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Kesha Kelly works at MARC R KAPPELMAN, M.D. in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kesha Kelly's Office Locations

    8091 Township Line Rd Ste 206, Indianapolis, IN 46260 (317) 415-1000

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital

Birth Control
Family Counseling
Menopause
    Feb 15, 2022
    NP Kesha Kelly is a pleasure to know and rely on for my annual exams. No wait time for my last appointment, too, because her practice is a well-oiled machine with everyone playing their part to provide an efficient visit.
    About Kesha Kelly, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1205094000
    • Indiana University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kesha Kelly, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kesha Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kesha Kelly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kesha Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kesha Kelly works at MARC R KAPPELMAN, M.D. in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Kesha Kelly’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Kesha Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kesha Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kesha Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kesha Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

