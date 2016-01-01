See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbia, SC
Kesha Watkins, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kesha Watkins, NP

Kesha Watkins, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC. 

Kesha Watkins works at Oak Street Health Columbia in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kesha Watkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Columbia
    5110 Fairfield Rd, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 850-5798
    About Kesha Watkins, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083931372
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kesha Watkins, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kesha Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kesha Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kesha Watkins works at Oak Street Health Columbia in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Kesha Watkins’s profile.

    Kesha Watkins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kesha Watkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kesha Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kesha Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

