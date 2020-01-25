Dr. Keshav Bhat, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keshav Bhat, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keshav Bhat, OD
Dr. Keshav Bhat, OD is an Optometrist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from 2001|NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Bhat works at
Dr. Bhat's Office Locations
-
1
Union Family Eye Associates1013 Chestnut Ln Ste 210, Matthews, NC 28104 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhat?
I've going to Dr. Bhat for several years now and he and his staff have always taken great care of my family and I.
About Dr. Keshav Bhat, OD
- Optometry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil
- 1336134485
Education & Certifications
- 2001|NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhat works at
Dr. Bhat speaks Hindi, Kannada and Tamil.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.