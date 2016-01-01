Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ketki Shah, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ketki Shah, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Clackamas, OR.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oregon Pediatrics8645 SE Sunnybrook Blvd Ste 200, Clackamas, OR 97015 Directions (503) 404-3062
-
2
Oregon Pediatrics Meridian Park LLC19260 SW 65th Ave Ste 275, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 691-2519
-
3
Oregon Pediatrics16144 SE Happy Valley Town Center Dr Ste 210, Happy Valley, OR 97086 Directions (503) 558-2760
-
4
Oregon Pediatrics5050 NE Hoyt St Ste B55, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 406-6521
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
About Dr. Ketki Shah, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1619103892
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.