Dr. Bahoora accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keven Bahoora, DC
Overview
Dr. Keven Bahoora, DC is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Bahoora works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Spine and Wellness7035 W Ann Rd Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Directions (702) 396-0277
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bahoora?
About Dr. Keven Bahoora, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1669530242
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahoora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahoora works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahoora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahoora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahoora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahoora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.