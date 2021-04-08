Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kevin Anderson, PHD
Dr. Kevin Anderson, PHD is a Counselor in Toledo, OH.
- 1 4609 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 861-2269
I have worked for the past three years with Kevin Anderson (Ph.D.). He has been an outstanding Psychologist with me. He is attentive, understanding, patient, caring and thorough. Kevin listens and probes a situation to make sure he is fully aware of all of the components that could be causing it. He has taken time with me when I have been deep into depression and helped me to climb out of the hole. Since spirituality is central to my understanding of the world, he has diligently integrated challenges to help me grow and strengthen my resolve. During every session with him, he has done all he can to make me feel respected, heard, and valued. I would highly recommend Kevin as a Psychologist to anyone seeking help.
About Dr. Kevin Anderson, PHD
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
