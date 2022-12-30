Kevin Baker, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kevin Baker, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kevin Baker, FNP
Kevin Baker, FNP is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vandalia, OH.
Kevin Baker's Office Locations
Premier Health Rheumatology at Premier Physician Network - Vandalia600 Aviator Ct, Vandalia, OH 45377 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Health Rheumatology at Premier Physician Network - Beavercreek2400 Lakeview Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45431 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Atrium Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baker is wonderful. He is kind, caring and he actually listens to you! Very gentle and thoughtful. I would definitely recommend him to family and friends! Thank you Dr. Baker
About Kevin Baker, FNP
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1023658218
