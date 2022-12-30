See All Rheumatologists in Vandalia, OH
Kevin Baker, FNP

Rheumatology
4.8 (144)
Map Pin Small Vandalia, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kevin Baker, FNP

Kevin Baker, FNP is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vandalia, OH. 

Kevin Baker works at Premier Health Rheumatology in Vandalia, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kevin Baker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Health Rheumatology at Premier Physician Network - Vandalia
    600 Aviator Ct, Vandalia, OH 45377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Premier Health Rheumatology at Premier Physician Network - Beavercreek
    2400 Lakeview Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Atrium Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Patient Ratings (144)
5 Star
(130)
4 Star
(8)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 30, 2022
Dr. Baker is wonderful. He is kind, caring and he actually listens to you! Very gentle and thoughtful. I would definitely recommend him to family and friends! Thank you Dr. Baker
— Dec 30, 2022
Photo: Kevin Baker, FNP
About Kevin Baker, FNP

  • Rheumatology
  • English
  • 1023658218
Frequently Asked Questions

Kevin Baker, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kevin Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

144 patients have reviewed Kevin Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Baker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

