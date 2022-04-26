See All Counselors in Yuma, AZ
Kevin Benbow, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Kevin Benbow, MA

Counseling
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kevin Benbow, MA is a Counselor in Yuma, AZ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    202 S 1st Ave Ste 104, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 329-1040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kevin Benbow?

    Apr 26, 2022
    I cannot recommend Mr.Benbow enough to anyone in need of CBT and other type of therapy he offers. Mr.Benbow has raised the bar for me for other therapist’s. He’s kind, patient and i cannot stress this enough he actually listens and tries his best to make sure you are comfortable. It’s always a pleasure having sessions with him. I have never in my life met a therapist as great as he is. If you’re thinking of signing up for any type of therapy with him you are going to the right man. Mr.Benbow is the prime example of what a therapist should be. I feel so so lucky to have him as my therapist and i trust him whole heartedly with any case. If you’re looking for someone who empathetical, understanding and patient he’s your guy. Trust me you won’t regret it. This has been by far the best Therapy i’ve received my entire life. If i could give him 100 stars i would. Just an amazing human being all around.
    Danni S. — Apr 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kevin Benbow, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Kevin Benbow, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kevin Benbow to family and friends

    Kevin Benbow's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kevin Benbow

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kevin Benbow, MA.

    About Kevin Benbow, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770760720
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kevin Benbow, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Benbow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kevin Benbow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Kevin Benbow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Benbow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Benbow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Benbow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kevin Benbow, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.