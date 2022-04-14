See All Counselors in Stuart, FL
Kevin Braley, LCMHC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kevin Braley, LCMHC

Counseling
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kevin Braley, LCMHC is a Counselor in Stuart, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    828 Sw Palm City Rd, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 286-4613
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety Attack
Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kevin Braley?

    Apr 14, 2022
    I want to take the time to thanks Mr. Braley for being the greatest therapist in my stormiest times, I am writing this to him first to give him his flowers while he yet live, I brag on your compassion, stern but steering methods, how you made me tell it all, while you led by example! You won't remember me, but I certainly appreciate you, especially when we are all sitting around chatting, and they say I didn't know black folks went to therapy, especially back then! God's blessings sir
    Linda — Apr 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kevin Braley, LCMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Kevin Braley, LCMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kevin Braley to family and friends

    Kevin Braley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kevin Braley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kevin Braley, LCMHC.

    About Kevin Braley, LCMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669418869
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kevin Braley, LCMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Braley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kevin Braley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Kevin Braley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Braley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Braley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Braley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kevin Braley, LCMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.