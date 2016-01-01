See All Counselors in Kansas City, MO
Kevin Chafin, LPC

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kevin Chafin, LPC is a Counselor in Kansas City, MO. 

Kevin Chafin works at Alter Services Inc. in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alter Services Inc.
    3100 Broadway Blvd Ste 218, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 753-1881

About Kevin Chafin, LPC

  • Counseling
  • English
  • 1083630818
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Wayland Baptist University
Frequently Asked Questions

Kevin Chafin, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Chafin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kevin Chafin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kevin Chafin works at Alter Services Inc. in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Kevin Chafin’s profile.

Kevin Chafin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Chafin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Chafin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Chafin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

