Kevin Cromer, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kevin Cromer, NP

Kevin Cromer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spartanburg, SC. 

Kevin Cromer works at Upstate Mental Health in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kevin Cromer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Psychiatry
    391 Serpentine Dr Ste 400, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 374-0400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Upstate Mental Health
    104 N Daniel Morgan Ave Ste 105, Spartanburg, SC 29306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 365-2729

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 27, 2022
    He listened to me and educated me and was patient. We have things in common and he’s a very down to earth person! I recommended from Family Physicians of Spartanburg!
    Mary — Jul 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kevin Cromer, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184256174
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kevin Cromer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Cromer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kevin Cromer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kevin Cromer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kevin Cromer works at Upstate Mental Health in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Kevin Cromer’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kevin Cromer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Cromer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Cromer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Cromer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

