Kevin Delgadillo, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kevin Delgadillo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA.
Kevin Delgadillo works at
Locations
-
1
Sharp Rees Stealy Pharmacy300 Fir St, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (619) 446-1514Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had stupidly changed my health insurance and was not approved to see my pain management doctor, whom I had gone to for cortisone shots for over 13 years. I made an appointment with Kevin and was impressed because he actually listened to me! He took his time explaining the X-rays, why I had the pain, and what he would do to treat me. He also informed me that Medicare would pay for gel injections; a better solution that lasts 6 months instead of 3 months like the cortisone shots last. I liked him and will continue seeing him, even though I have switched back to my prior insurance. I would definitely recommend him.
About Kevin Delgadillo, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770750978
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Delgadillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kevin Delgadillo accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kevin Delgadillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
