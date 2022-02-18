Kevin Duffy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kevin Duffy, PA
Overview
Kevin Duffy, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lansing, MI.
Kevin Duffy works at
Locations
-
1
Mark L. Davis DO PC1515 Lake Lansing Rd Ste B1, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 371-3407
-
2
Justus J. Fiechtner MD Pllc3394 E Jolly Rd Ste C, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 272-9700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kevin Duffy?
He knows what he do. No pain killers since many years ago when I started treatment with him.
About Kevin Duffy, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1164412565
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kevin Duffy works at
3 patients have reviewed Kevin Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Duffy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.