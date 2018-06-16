See All Chiropractors in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Kevin Granger, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kevin Granger, DC

Chiropractic
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kevin Granger, DC is a Chiropractor in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Granger works at Dr. Granger Nutritional Wellness in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clearwater Office
    205 S Myrtle Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 248-0930
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Allergies
Arthritis
Back Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Granger?

    Jun 16, 2018
    Excellent, Caring Chiropractor and Nutritionist. I would highly recommend him if you are looking for a natural solution to your pain and health challenges.
    Margie S — Jun 16, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Granger, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Granger, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Granger to family and friends

    Dr. Granger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Granger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Granger, DC.

    About Dr. Kevin Granger, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780769760
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Granger, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Granger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Granger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Granger works at Dr. Granger Nutritional Wellness in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Granger’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Granger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kevin Granger, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.