Dr. Kevin Groves, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Groves, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Locations
- 1 4131 Spicewood Springs Rd Ste N3, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 345-1207
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a client of Dr. Groves for four years and can't speak highly enough of him. He creates an amazing safe, compassionate and validating environment for healing and growth. Through working with him I was able to pull myself out of a dark time in my life and rebuild myself to realize I could enjoy my life on my terms. He's without a doubt the best mental health professional I have worked with and he deserves so much recognition. Thank you Dr. Groves!
About Dr. Kevin Groves, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1245240191
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Groves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.