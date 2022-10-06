Kevin Houser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kevin Houser
Kevin Houser is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Kevin Houser works at
Kevin Houser's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health120 Helmwood Plaza Dr Ste 103, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 979-7171
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
He has been very professional al and courteous from day one. Would definitely recommend his office.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720688005
Kevin Houser accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kevin Houser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kevin Houser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Houser.
